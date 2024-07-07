Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $589,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. 41,917,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,630,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.