Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $17,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $7,033,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. 39,812,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,072,750. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

