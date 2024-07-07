Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,057. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

