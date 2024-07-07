Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.79. 853,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

