Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,230,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,843,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,488,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

