Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,700 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $20,426,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,163,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,918,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

TNA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,259,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

