Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 8,317 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 46,703,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,334,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

