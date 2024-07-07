Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $21.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,551.55. 108,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,361.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,275.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $776.63 and a 1 year high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

