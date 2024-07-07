Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $212,209,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,488. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

