Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 90,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.