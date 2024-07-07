Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,896 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,241,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 95,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 585,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,239. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

