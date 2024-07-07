Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 260.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $338,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $688,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. 189,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

