Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. 249,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.99.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($516.50) earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

