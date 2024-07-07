Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $806,000 Investment in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 205,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

CG Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

