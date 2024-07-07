Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43,378.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock worth $690,816 in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 486,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

