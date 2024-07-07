Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,802 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.2 %

BC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.