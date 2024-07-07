Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,928,000 after buying an additional 117,549 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,192 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

