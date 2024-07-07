Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of ePlus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. 135,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.