Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 2,902,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

