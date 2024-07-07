Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,875 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential by 677.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 81,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 641,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUK

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.