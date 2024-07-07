Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Oxford Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $97.56. 167,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

