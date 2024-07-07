Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 2,107,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

