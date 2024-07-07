Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589,531 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.