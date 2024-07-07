Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Cato Stock Performance

Cato stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.09. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

Cato Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cato by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cato by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

