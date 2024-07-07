CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $28.17 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008918 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,432.78 or 1.00029777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00067187 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03452936 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $738,790.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

