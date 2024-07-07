Celestia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $739.00 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $739.00 million and $67.78 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00009191 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,054,794,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, "Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org."



