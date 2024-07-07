Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 212.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

CVX traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

