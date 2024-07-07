Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $585.33 million and approximately $50.79 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,919,064,798 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

