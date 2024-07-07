Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.20 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 362.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

