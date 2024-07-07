Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

