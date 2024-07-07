Citigroup Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $4.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,687 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,290,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

