Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Clearfield worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLFD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 58,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

