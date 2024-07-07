Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 477 ($6.03) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.14. The firm has a market cap of £717.84 million, a PE ratio of 502.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($22,463.95). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67). Also, insider Mark Pain purchased 4,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £17,760 ($22,463.95). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,570. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.