CNB Bank Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,774. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.