CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 1,465,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,610. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

