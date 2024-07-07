CNB Bank Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

