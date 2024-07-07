CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Holdings Lowered by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. CNB Financial makes up 2.2% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CNB Bank owned about 1.04% of CNB Financial worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 49,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $405.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

