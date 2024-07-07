Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.

Coats Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

