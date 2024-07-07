Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,374 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.07) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,196.94. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,332 ($29.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,769.23%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($27.52) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($77,065.52). Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

