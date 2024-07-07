CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NYSE:CIX opened at $22.58 on Friday. CompX International has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 998.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

