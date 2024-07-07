Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Veralto by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. 933,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

