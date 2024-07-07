Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $668.75. 1,517,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,375. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.75. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.22.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

