Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

