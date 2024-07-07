Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,930. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

