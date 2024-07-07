Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.47. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

