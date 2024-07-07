Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

