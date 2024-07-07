Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,172,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,986,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.