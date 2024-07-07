Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

