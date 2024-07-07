Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. 2,888,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

