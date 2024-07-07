Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,222,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,387. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day moving average is $253.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

